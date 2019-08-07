Amy Jo Bass, former St. John resident, passed away suddenly in a car accident Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019. She was 38. A memorial gathering for family and friends will be at 1 p.m. Sunday at the St. John Community Building.
Amy was born Feb. 6, 1981, in Spokane to Jon E. Bass and Bobbi Nelson. She moved to St. John when she was in the seventh grade and graduated from high school there in 2000. Amy always had a warm smile and made quick friends with many. She was a good and amazing friend and could always be counted on to help when the need arose. She attended Spokane Falls Community College briefly and then completed hairdressing school at Mr. Leon’s in Moscow. Amy returned to St. John and worked at Moments Spa & Fitness as a hair dresser. Later, she owned and operated her own salon in Colfax for several years. She was an excellent hairdresser and had many loyal clients.
First and foremost, Amy was a loving and devoted mother to daughter Matie. They were nearly inseparable and did many things together. For the last five years or so, Amy has been living in Moscow with her friend Jason Bright and their daughter Amella; Matie was also attending high school there. Amy was loved by so many people and she could light up the room with her smile.
Unfortunately, Matie was called home in the same accident and later that day her mother, Bobbi, would join them in heaven. Amy’s father, Jon, had also preceded her in death in 2010. She is survived by her daughter, Amella, of Moscow; her siblings, Matt Bass, of Colfax, Amanda Klodt, of Wichita, Kan., Kaity Bass, of Moscow; as well as several nieces and nephews and friends who love her dearly.
