Amy Sue Shook-Carter, of Moscow, ID, died Monday, March 8, 2021, at Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane, WA. She was 58.
Amy was born May 24, 1962, to Ted and Sue Baginski in Antigo, WI, where she was raised and graduated from high school. She was her dad’s right-hand girl on the potato farm, riding shotgun in the semi-truck throughout several states.
She moved to Moscow, ID, in 1989, and worked at the Appaloosa Horse Club before starting her career in the insurance industry. Amy opened Shook-Leavitt Insurance Co., operating it until retiring in 2019.
Amy married Bruce Carter in 2005 in Moscow, ID, where they’ve made their home. She had a passion for cooking, camping with family, ATV rides, snowmobiling and traveling. Her true passion was Lake Coeur d’Alene, ID. After putting her design on their first cottage, she found her forever retreat on the waterfront.
Amy was an active member of P.E.O. and loved volunteering at the Moscow Food Bank.
She is survived by her husband, Bruce Carter, and her children, Nick Shook and Abby Shook, all of Moscow, ID; sons Tony (Samantha) Carter and David (Amanda) Carter; her parents, Ted and Sue Baginski; sisters Teri (Joe) Guenthner and Leanne (Jim) Giese; brother Mike (Erin) Baginski; grandsons Bryce, Nolan, Holland and Jackson; and her beloved dog, Bella.
The family suggests memorials to the Moscow Food Bank or to the Humane Society of the Palouse.
Amy will be laid to rest at the Moscow Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow, and online condolences may be sent to www.shortsfuneralchapel.com.