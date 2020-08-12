Andrew Thatcher Becker, longtime resident of Moscow, died Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, at the age of 53.
Andrew was born Dec. 27, 1966, in Moscow. His childhood was spent on the family farm in Genesee where he created as much mischief as he could with all of his siblings. He attended the Child Development Center in Lewiston for grades K-2. In 1977, he transferred to Genesee schools, attending through the completion of junior high. A Moscow High School graduate (1988), he went on to advance his education at the University of Idaho.
Andrew was a well-known member of the Moscow community. His advocacy work included addressing local accessibility issues and other rights for persons with disabilities. He loved to travel whenever he could and spent many memorable days at Sun Up Bay on Lake Coeur d’Alene. A true political scientist, he followed national politics and was never afraid to share his viewpoint. He was famous for his million-dollar smile (the title of a book he authored), which he shared with anyone he met.
Andrew is survived by his siblings, Michael (Becky Palmer) Becker, of Clarkston, Melissa (Richard) Honsinger, of Boise, Peter (Ruby) Becker, of Hailey, Idaho, and Steven (Nancy) Becker, of Genesee, as well as nine nieces and nephews. In addition, he leaves behind his Milestones family, where he resided for more than 35 years, and his special Moscow family, Dave, Crystal and Zoey. He was preceded in death by his parents, Dale and Glenda Becker, of Genesee.
Memorial donations may be made in Andrew’s name to Genesee Education Foundation, P.O. Box 98, Genesee, ID 83832. Arrangements have been entrusted to Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow and condolences may be left at www.shortsfuneralchapel.com.