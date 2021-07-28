Angela Jean Stephens, 50, of Troy, passed away at her home Monday, July 19, 2021.
Angela was born in Moscow on Feb. 25, 1971, to Fred and Shirley (Zolber) Stephens. Angela grew up and attended school in Troy. After high school, she earned her CNA license and worked at Good Samaritan Village as a nurse’s aide.
In 1994, Angela, her sister, Lisa, and her mother, Shirley, opened and operated the Whitepine Café in Troy for 13 years. Angela was the breakfast cook and her grandpa, Clayton Zolber, was the breakfast waiter. Her dad, Fred, and grandpa Zolber helped Angela make the daily soup. Working with her family was her favorite job and she had lots of fun memories of that time of her life.
Angela loved doing mechanic work with her dad and grandpa. She enjoyed the outdoors. She loved hunting, fishing, camping, four-wheeling and gardening. She was an avid WSU fan but mostly loved their logo. She collected dolphins, orcas and WSU memorabilia.
Angela had many friends and was always willing to drop whatever she was doing to help with anything they needed. Since the passing of her father and sister, she has been her mother’s right arm.
Angela is survived by her two daughters, Amanda Dickinson and Hailey Gustin, and her grandson, Bradley. She is also survived by her mother, Shirley Zolber Stephens; niece Kayla (Dan) Erdman and their son, Brody; and nephew Cody (Mackenzie) Mael and their son, Deghan. She was preceded in death by her grandparents; her father, Fred Stephens; and sister Lisa Stephens.
Memorials may be given to the Troy Adventist Community Center. A private family burial is pending.