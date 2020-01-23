Anita Louise Gilder, 76, of Troy, passed away at Kootenai Health in Coeur d’Alene.
Anita was born Jan. 3, 1943, to Clyde and Jesse Riddle, in Moscow. She graduated from Troy High School in 1961. On July 3, 1965, she married Edgar Gilder at her parents’ home in Troy.
They had two daughters, Lynna Gilder (Doug Olson) and Sue Waller (Gordon), both of Moscow; as well as son Scott, of Ritzville, Wash.
She loved to camp with family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers Ronald and Dale. She is survived by her husband of 54 years, two daughters and one son, as well as six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
A memorial will be held in the spring. Please make any contributions to the Troy Ambulance Fund.