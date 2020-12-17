Ann Elizabeth (Miller) Williams, 69, of Pullman, passed away Dec. 6, 2020, at her Pullman home surrounded by her family.
Ann was born in Cleveland, Ohio, to Richard and Mary Lou (Woodley) Miller. She grew up in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, and, following high school graduation, Ann attended the University of Akron where she received her Bachelor of Science degree in nursing.
Ann met David “Dave” George Williams, her future husband, Valentine’s Day in the University of Akron Engineering Library in 1972. Ann was working on a chart using a somewhat awkward folding yardstick. With a measured approach, Dave took advantage of the situation by offering to loan her his sleek engineering ruler. Their first date soon followed on a snowy winter night where Ann and Dave went to an ice hockey game. Upon conclusion of their date and after saying goodbye to Ann for the evening, Dave made it not two blocks from Ann’s house before realizing that he had a flat tire. Ann must have had her eye out for Dave’s safety as she soon appeared by Dave’s side and the two changed the tire together, with the snow continuing to fall. That experience was emblematic of the way that Ann lived her life — with empathy and caring for other people — and one of the many reasons Dave fell in love with Ann.
Ann married Dave in 1976 in Cuyahoga Falls and from there they lived in many states throughout the country and in the Bavarian region of Germany. She served many communities as a registered nurse while being a mom and community volunteer. No matter the location, Ann was always able to make a home for her family.
Ann lived her faith and was a lifelong member of the United Methodist Church (UMC). Her UMC memberships included churches in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio; Melbourne, Fla.; Portland, Maine; Atlanta, Ga.; West Jordan, Utah; Park City, Utah; Pullman; and Salt Lake City, Utah. She was always active in all areas of church life. When the family moved to Pullman, they became members at Simpson United Methodist Church where Ann continued her loving service in various church capacities. She was an active volunteer throughout her life, always caring for and giving back to her communities. Ann was a member of the Pullman Regional Hospital Volunteers and received the PRH Volunteer of the Year award in 2017 for her work in the Emergency Department and as a facilitator in Advanced Care Planning for members of the community.
Ann loved quilting, crafts, sewing, kitties, volunteering, sending care packages, collecting interesting leaves, history, a glass of wine, Washington State University and Florida State University football. She was a member and a former chapter president of P.E.O., United Methodist Women, Ingleside Book Club, Martha’s Circle and the Jr. League of South Brevard, Fla. Most of all, Ann was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend and will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
The time she spent with family and friends was time she held dear to her heart and was when many loving memories were made. She is survived by her husband, Dave, at their Pullman home; her daughter, Jessie (Bryan) Beall, of Charlotte, N.C.; her son, Jonathan (Kristin) Williams, of Pullman; her two grandchildren, Riley Jon Williams and Sophia Ann Beall; her sister, Eden Waiwood; her brother, Mark Miller; and her nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephew. Ann was preceded in death by her parents.
Ann’s memorial service will be planned following the pandemic when it is safe to gather. A private family graveside service was recently held in Pullman. Kimball Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. Memorial donations are suggested to the Pullman Regional Hospital Foundation, Appendix Cancer/Pseudomyxoma Peritonei Research Foundation or to P.E.O. Foundation Scholarships (donations.peointernational.org/peo-donation-foundation, credit to Chapter DW/WA). Online condolences may be sent to www.kimballfh.com.