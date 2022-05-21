Anna Marie Hendrix (Fenner), 41, of Harvard, passed away, Sunday, March 13, 2022, peacefully. Anna was born Dec. 29, 1980, in Moscow to Don and Anita Fenner. Anna attended Deary, Moscow and lastly Potlatch High School, where she graduated the spring of 1999. After high school, Anna attended Mr. Leon’s Cosmetology School.
On Sept. 23, 2000, Anna married Robert Hendrix and had two daughters, Madisen and Mackinzie Hendrix. She also had four stepchildren, Jaycie Arnold, Cody Hendrix, Deja Montgomery and Darrious Montgomery.
Anna really enjoyed her friends and family. She greatly enjoyed the outdoors and being the camp host at Laird Park in the summers. She also really enjoyed going fishing with her family, and spending time with her nieces.
Anna is survived by her husband, Rob Hendrix; her two daughters, Madisen Hendrix and Mackinzie Hendrix; her stepchildren, Jaycie Arnold (Eddy), Deja Montgomery and Darrious Montgomery; her parents, Don and Anita Fenner, her two brothers, Joe Fenner (Gina) and Frank Kimberling (Faron); along with her nieces and nephews and step grandchildren.
Anna was preceded in death by her grandparents, Glen and Annette Wade, Faye McConald and Don Fenner Sr., her stepson Cody Hendrix and infant daughter Sara Hendrix.
Memorial gifts are suggested to the Potlatch Ambulance Fund.
A memorial will be held 11 a.m. May 28 at the Freeze Church near Potlatch. A luncheon will follow afterwards at Scenic Six Park in Potlatch.