Anne Marie (Zimmerman) Plumley passed Friday, Aug. 7, 2020.
She was born to Wayne and Doris Zimmerman in Colbert, Wash., on Feb. 9, 1939. At the age of 8, she went to live with her Aunt and Uncle Luella (Zimmerman) and Richard Woodworth, of Garfield.
She was a 1957 graduate of Garfield High School. In 1959, she married Delbert (Red) Plumley.
She was a certified nursing assistant in Spokane and Colfax after high school. She was a cook and waitress at Cher’s Cafe for many years.
She was proceeded in death by her parents; sister Francis; brothers Charles and Steven Zimmerman; cousins Richard, Harold (Woody), Trudy and Texas; husband; stepson Delbert Jr.; and her son-in-law, Kenneth Bell. She is survived by her daughter, Michele Bell; sister Ellen Routt; and grandkids.
A memorial is planned at 1 p.m. Oct. 4 at the Garfield Legion. All donations in her honor can be made to the Garfield Legion.