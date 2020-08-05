A private family graveside service for Arnetta F. Tompkins will be held at the Greenwood Cemetery, Palouse. Arnetta passed away Friday, July 31, 2020, at the age of 105 at her home in Palouse.
She was born Oct. 26, 1914, at Palouse to Charles Wesley and Mary Elizabeth (Whitesell) Mingus. She was the first born of five children. She attended the Palouse schools and graduated from Palouse High School in 1933.
After high school, Arnetta worked for the Mader family on their farm. She then got a job as a night telephone operator in Palouse and worked days at Wallace Grain and Pea Co. where she packed peas and later worked in the office for several years.
In 1940, she met a tall, lanky young man named Joe Tompkins, who came to Palouse from Oklahoma with her cousin to work the summer harvest. On Jan. 12, 1944, Joe and Arnetta were married at the Palouse Christian Church and the couple made their home in Palouse and had two children, Mike and Cheryl.
Arnetta was a member of the Palouse Christian Church and attended the Palouse Federated Church for many years. She was a member of the Palouse Senior Citizens, Gang of Gals, the Sunshine Club and a life member of the Palouse Round Table Club. Arnetta also taught Sunday school, was a Campfire leader and a Cub Scout leader. She gardened and loved to do crafts.
Arnetta was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Joe; her sister, Letha Merry; her brother, Max Mingus; her sister, Kathy Kammeyer; and her brother, Chuck Mingus.
Survivors include son Michael Tompkins (Linda), of Palouse, and daughter Cheryl Tompkins, of Palouse. She is also survived by three grandchildren, Shawn, Wendy and Dusty; eight great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
Memorial gifts may be given to the Palouse Federated Church, 635 N. Bridge St., Palouse, WA 99161, or the Palouse Roundtable, care of Karen Huber, 465 W. Church St., Palouse, WA 99161.
Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is caring for the family. Online condolences may be left at www.kramercares.com.