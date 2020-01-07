Arva Ann Monroe, 96, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, at Fairwood Assisted Living in Spokane.
She was born Nov. 17, 1922, in Bovill to Paul and Emma Eggett and lived in Elk River until an eventual move to Moscow and then to Spokane. Arva married Earl Thomas Monroe on Sept. 2, 1941, and they had three sons, Jimmy, Brent (Nancy) and Kevin (Nancy). She had three grandchildren, Ryan Monroe (Genevieve), Erin Bryan (Ben) and Craig Monroe (Gabby), and five great-grandchildren, June Bryan, Beck Bryan, Donovan Monroe, Roman Monroe and Joshua Monroe. Arva was preceded in death by husband Earl, son Jimmy and sister Pauline Hall.
Arva’s many talents included creating beautiful wedding cakes, sewing, quilting, decorating and any kind of craft you can imagine. When it came to gardening, she had a love for getting her hands in the soil and a green thumb, which resulted in her beautiful gardens. Arva made holidays memorable for everyone with her amazing talent in the kitchen. Her family and friends will have lifelong memories of those gatherings.
Arva was a homemaker, but also worked at various businesses in Elk River over the years, such as the drug store, grocery store, greenhouse and served on the election board for more than 40 years. She loved Elk River and the outdoors, and she spent a great deal of time fishing, huckleberry picking, walking, snowshoeing and cross-country skiing well into her later years. Above all, she was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Family was her priority.
A graveside service for Arva will be held in Moscow at a future date, yet to be determined.