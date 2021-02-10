Avon Ellis “Bob” Pridemore, 88, passed away Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, in Coeur d’Alene after a brief illness.
He was born Aug. 29, 1932, to Merle and Gladis Mast Pridemore in Colorado Springs, Colo., the second of two children with his older sister, Alice. The family later resided in Laramie, Wyo., where his younger sister, Shirley, was born. They later moved to Potlatch where Bob grew up.
He served in the United States Army and subsequently the U.S. Air Force from 1951-58 and was a decorated sharpshooter and parachutist. Upon his honorable discharge, he became a long-haul trucker out of Sacramento, Calif., until his retirement in 1990, at which time he returned to the family home in Potlatch.
He married Virginia Ward Schrope on Sept. 28, 1970. They had no children and she preceded him in death Aug. 26, 1988.
He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles and the American Legion and is well remembered by members of the Veterans of Foreign Wars and many friends in Potlatch.
He was preceded in death by his parents and both of his sisters but leaves behind several nieces and nephews.
Bell Tower Funeral Home of Post Falls has been entrusted with arrangements.