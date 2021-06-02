Barbara Ann Fitzpatrick, of Moscow, died Friday morning, May 28, 2021, at Good Samaritan Moscow Village. She was 86.
Barbara was born Sept. 20, 1934, in Los Angeles, Calif., to Anders Larson and Dorothy Neilson. She grew up and attended school there, graduating from St. Mary’s Academy in 1952. She worked as a legal secretary before her marriage to Richard H. “Dick” Fitzpatrick in West Covina, Calif., June 25, 1960.
They made their home in Covina, Calif., where Barbara worked part time and began a family. The family moved to Moscow when Dick was transferred with GTE in 1970. Barbara was a homemaker and also worked on the University of Idaho campus, typing for faculty and students. She later worked for Moscow Idaho Seed Co. She began working at the UI Water Resources Department, retiring from there in 2000 after 15 years of service.
Barbara was an active volunteer, primarily at St. Mary’s School where she served as treasurer, volunteered at the St. Mary’s food bank and was a devoted communicant of St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Barbara enjoyed making porcelain dolls, Christmas ornaments, oil painting, reading and was an accomplished seamstress.
Her husband, Dick, preceded her in death in 2009. Surviving are her children, Brian in Spokane, Bridget (Paul) Salskov and Katie (Buck) Lytle in Moscow; and grandchildren, Ciera Fitzpatrick, Erin Salskov, Casey and Kellie Fitzpatrick; and great granddaughter Sophie Parker.
In addition to her husband, she was also preceded in death by a brother, Bob Cash, and a sister, Mary Haradon.
A rosary will be recited at 10 a.m. Monday at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, followed by a 10:30 a.m. funeral Mass. Burial will be at the Moscow Cemetery afterward. A reception and luncheon will follow at St. Mary’s family center.
The family suggests memorials be made to St. Mary’s School Foundation or to Good Samaritan Village.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Short’s Funeral Chapel, Moscow, and online condolences may be sent to www.shortsfuneralchapel.com.