Barbara Ann Palmer, known to friends and family as Barb or sometimes “Red” due to her beautiful auburn hair, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, surrounded by her family.
She was born in September 1932 at the family home in Chelmsford, Mass. She was the fourth of six children of Edward and Lillian Twohey. Barb’s parents moved from Chelmsford to Alhambra, Calif., when she was six years old, where she lived until she graduated from Alhambra High School.
She married Richard Palmer in 1955 at the San Gabriel Mission, San Gabriel, Calif. Her husband worked for military contractors, causing them to move frequently. Over her lifetime, she lived in five different states and countless cities. Barb worked for AT&T/Pacific Telephone and Telegraph for more than 30 years and retired in 1985, moving to Gig Harbor, Wash., where she lived with and cared for her mother. In 2004, Barbara moved to Pullman to be near her daughter, Sandra Brabb; son-in-law, John; and her four grandchildren, Stephen Ludka (Zaneta), of Sammamish, Wash., Tiffany Ludka-Gaulke (Mark), of Spokane, J.R. Brabb, of Pullman, and Ian Brabb, of Moscow.
She lived in a duplex at Ridge Point in Pullman for 14 years, helping with the homeowners association, until health issues necessitated a move to live with her daughter and family at their Pullman home.
Barbara volunteered at the Pullman Regional Hospital and participated in the Pullman Senior Center activities, making popcorn balls and other treats to sell at the Lentil Festival. She loved to play games with friends and family, especially card games. She was a master bridge player, but also loved to play party bridge, canasta, hand and foot, and cribbage, among others.
Barbara’s family and friends meant everything to her. She often babysat her two youngest grandchildren, taking them to piano lessons and making sure they had yummy after-school snacks. She always looked for ways to make events special for family and friends. One way was by cooking for them, and she loved to cook. Everyone always looked forward to her scotch shortbread (her grandmother’s family recipe) during the holidays.
She also loved to travel, especially on cruises. The highlight of her senior years was a two-week cruise to her ancestral home of Ireland and Scotland. In 2020, just before the coronavirus pandemic, she was able to travel with her daughter and granddaughter to Boston to visit her birthplace and relive a bit of her childhood.
Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, and her siblings Katheen, Jimmy, Madeline, and Eddie Jr. She is survived by her youngest sister, Lillian DiSandro, of Paso Robles, Calif., her daughter, grandchildren, and her five great-grandchildren, Lucas Ludka, Logan Ludka, Marie Gaulke, Katie Gaulke, and Wesley Gaulke.
A funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Dec. 10 at St. Nicholas Catholic Church, Gig Harbor, Wash., with a graveside Rite of Burial at Haven of Rest, Gig Harbor.
Memorial donations are suggested to the Charcot-Marie-Tooth Association or to the Pullman Regional Hospital Auxiliary. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman has been entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to kimballfh.com.