Barbara Jean Goodnough-Cunninham-Smith

It is with great sadness that our family announces the passing of Barb Jean Goodnough-Cunninham-Smith, 66, on Saturday, March 6, 2021.
She died peacefully in her sleep at her home and awoke in the arms of her Beloved Savior, after a long, courageous battle with mesenteric ischemia.
She was born Dec. 6, 1954, in Colfax to Jack and Jean Goodnough, of Albion, and resided there, attending the Pullman schools until her graduation in 1973.
She was united in marriage to James Richard Cunningham in 1973, at the Albion Community Church, and welcomed three children. They resided for a time in Albion, Pullman, Garfield, Palouse, Uniontown, Montana, Moses Lake, Connell and Spokane.
Barbara enjoyed horseback riding, swimming, camping, fishing, crabbing and had many huge gardens over the years and house plants galore that many of her family and friends admired. She would often send home fresh garden produce and plants starts anytime you’d visit.
She was a quilter and made many over the years. Her sister Kay believes every grandchild and great-grandchild has a quilt made by her, as well as nieces and nephews.
She attended a beauty school in Moscow and achieved her cosmetology degree. Then went on to work in several salons and out of her home.
She was also a caregiver, working in many nursing homes and in the private sector as well. She was truly gifted with gentle hands and a caring love and spirit for all those she was in charge of.
Her very favorite thing to do by far was, anytime family got together, she would map out any yard sales and second-hand stores in the area and visit all of them. She loved a bargain.
She divorced Jim in 1986, and remained on her own until her marriage to Steve Smith in 2009, and resided in Spokane for the remainder of her life.
She was forced into retirement after becoming sick in 2010, and thus began her struggles through many surgeries and hospital stays over the next 11 years. Being very tenacious in nature is the only reason that many of us believe is how she lived as long as she did.
She is survived by her husband, Steve; and her three children, Jim Cunningham and Gloria, who live in South Carolina; Leroy Cunningham and Kayla, who live in east Montana; and Billie Cunningham, who lives in Spokane; nine grandchildren, Cassandra, Ashley, Dillon, Kaitlynn, James, Nevaeh, Cheyenne, Isaiah and Eirynn; two great-grandchildren, Brooklyn and Zayden; three siblings, sister Kay Sproule, of Roseburg, Ore., brother Conrad, in Las Vegas, and sister Carol Leach, of Orangeburg, S.C.; and numerous nieces and nephews; and dear friends, Lyle, Kevin, Telisa, Debbie and others.
Barb was preceded in death by both parents and ex-husband and friend Jim.
A celebration of her life will be held this summer, when COVID-19 restrictions are lifted enough to have a large gathering. Cards/donations can be sent to her daughter: Billie Cunningham, 10417 E. Fourth Ave., #2 Spokane Valley, WA 99206-3638.