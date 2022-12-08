Barbara Jo Hofmann George, 72, of Moscow, died in Moscow on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, from liver and kidney failure. She was born Aug. 10, 1950, in Moscow, to Harold and Lorraine Hofmann. Barbara married her high school sweetheart, Willard L. George, on Sept. 20, 1969. Willard was a sailor in the Navy, so they moved back east to Norfolk, Va.
Barbara worked at the University of Idaho as a secretary for 28 years. She was an active member of the Eagles Auxiliary and the American Legion Auxiliary, Red Hat Society and Order of the Eastern Star. She enjoyed making Christmas candy to give as gifts to her family and friends. Barbara also enjoyed camping with her husband in many of the western states.
Barbara is survived by her husband, Willard, her daughter, Amanda George, in Spokane Valley, her son, Daniel George and son-in-law, Paul Hodapp, in Cathedral City, Calif., and her daughter, Peggy Munson-Bosse, in Sandpoint.
No services will be held at this time. A celebration of life will be planned for the future. She wished to have contributions made in her name, to Moscow Fire Department, 603 South Main St., Moscow, ID 83843, or a charity of the donor’s choice. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.