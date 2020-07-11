Barbara Koury Korzyk, 62, of Chesterfield, Va., passed away Wednesday, July 1, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her father, Anthony Joseph Koury; mother Jean Barsby Koury Allen; stepfather Robert Allen; son Alexander Dennis Korzyk Jr.; daughter Alena Rose Korzyk; and her beloved dogs, Everett and Mykola.
Barbara was a proud alumna of Robinson Secondary School, Class of 1976, and the College of William and Mary, Class of 1980, where she received a bachelor’s degree in business administration. She continued her education at Florida Tech, where she received her master’s in business administration.
She was a member of the singing group Sweet Adelines in Washington state for more than 10 years, and was a longtime member of the Red Hat Society. She was a Yudansha at the Bushin Kan Dojo of DNKB, where she held the title of Kyoshi and rank of Shichidan. She was also on the board of directors for Japan Education Culture Center Inc., where she volunteered for many cultural, art, youth and educational exchanges between Japan and the United States.
Barbara had 30 years of Department of Defense service, with a 10-year break in Washington state before moving back to the East Coast to continue her work as an active federal civilian until her passing. She held many contracting and acquisition Level 3 positions, including specialist, officer, analyst and team leader at the following locations: Navy in Norfolk, 1980-86; TRADOC for the Army at Fort Eustis, 1986-96; Defense Commissary Agency at Fort Lee, 1996-2001; grants and contracts manager, research and development administrator, and purchaser for Washington State University, 2001-11; DLA Logistics Agency at Fort Belvoir, 2012-17, and Mission Installation Contract Command (MICC) at Fort Belvoir, 2017-present.
Barbara is survived by her husband of 25 years, Dr. Maj. (Ret. U.S. Army) Alexander Dennis Korzyk Sr.; daughters Michelle Stanga (Byron) and Kelly Johannsen (Christopher); grandchildren Marissa and Baron Stanga, and Jolene and Carsten Johannsen; sister Nancy Koury; brother David Koury Sr. (Melissa); nephew David Koury Jr.; nieces Sarah Koury, Grace Oberender, Sarah Oberender, Erika Swapp (Stuart), Elisha Kettleson and Eydie Kettleson; sisters-in-law Gina Kettleson and Monica Oberender (Dale); and her dog, Buddy. Barbara added life to every activity she was involved in.
She was able to get people dancing, singing and laughing when words were not available. Her motto “Never Give Up” was so true of her life and her fight with cancer.
A graveside service will be held at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.