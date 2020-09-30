Barbara Lynn Crumley, 63, passed away Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at Royal Plaza Care Center in Lewiston from complications of strokes suffered 20 years ago and more recently in Lewiston.
Barbara was born Aug. 9, 1957, in Moscow to Roger and Muriel Smith, their fourth child, joining sisters Norma and Linda and brother Harold. She attended Moscow schools and graduated from Moscow High School. She also attended Mr. Leon’s School of Beauty for a period of time as well.
Barbara married Gary Crumley, of Potlatch, at the Nazarene Church in Moscow, April 12, 1979. They lived most of the married life in the Potlatch area and really enjoyed their time on their little farm on Rock Creek raising cattle, horses and pigs. Gary and Barbara welcomed daughter Erin to their family in August 1979 and son Brian in 1983. They lost Brian to a heart problem at 22 months. Erin provided a granddaughter, Terra, and twin boys Jace and Xander to Barb and Gary, and Barbara loved them very much.
Barbara worked for about 20 years in the custodial area at WSU in Pullman. She also worked for a time caring for patients at Aspen Park Care Center in Moscow.
She and Gary were members of the Cayuse Kids saddle club and she always really enjoyed that. She and Gary also camped and enjoyed Marble Creek and other special places in Idaho. She especially loved singing karaoke at various venues that she and Gary provided the music for.
Barbara is survived by her husband, Gary, in Lewiston; sister Linda (Dave) Strong, of Moscow; brother Harold (Valerie) Smith, of Moscow; and daughter Erin and grandkids, of Clarkston. She is also survived by Gary’s brother, Ron, and wife Karen Crumley and family, of Potlatch. Preceding her in death were her parents, Roger and Muriel Smith; her little son, Brian; and older sister Norma (Smith) Olson.
The family would like to thank the caregivers first at Aspen Park in Moscow and later at Royal Plaza in Lewiston for the care and love given to Barbara during the last few years.
A private family burial will be held at the Rock Creek Cemetery near Potlatch.
