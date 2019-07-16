Barbara Schnurr Harrison was welcomed peacefully into heaven Friday, July 12, 2019, at Rose Terrace Cottages in Coeur d’Alene.
She was born April 15, 1922, in Farmington, Wash., to Fred and Gladys Schnurr. At an early age, she moved with her family to Potlatch. After graduating from Potlatch High School, she attended Seattle University, earning her Bachelor of Science in nursing in 1944. During her nursing career, Barbara served as director of nursing services at the former Latah Care Center in Moscow from June 1, 1969, until her retirement Feb. 28, 1986.
Barbara married Raymond Harrison on Oct. 13, 1945, in Potlatch. After 59 years of marriage, Ray passed away June 11, 2004. Barbara and Ray were active communicants of St. Mary’s Parish in Moscow. Together they participated in many ministries and St. Mary’s school activities, sponsoring multiple catechumens into the Catholic faith. After retirement, Barbara and Ray spent many happy summers with their family at her family’s float home on Lake Coeur d’Alene.
Preceding Barbara in death are her parents; brothers Bob and Bill Schnurr; and her son-in-law, General Thomas Neary.
Surviving are her seven children, Barbara Joan Neary, Marty (Michael) Denham, Judi (James) Hall, John (Barbara) Harrison, Jerri (Thomas) Parce, Janet (Patrick) Hasenoehrl and Jill Harrison. Also surviving are 20 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, and two more on the way.
Our family is deeply grateful to Mary Reese and all the caregivers at Rose Terrace Cottages for their unconditional love and compassion for 13 years. Memorials may be sent to St. Mary’s School in Moscow and Rose Terrace Cottages in Coeur d’ Alene.
Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday at St. George’s Catholic Church in Post Falls, Idaho. Rosary will precede the Mass at 9:15 a.m. Inurnment will follow at 3 p.m. at the Moscow Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of English Funeral Chapel.