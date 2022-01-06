Barbara Turnbull, born March 13, 1930, in Wolstanton, Staffordshire, England, passed away peacefully Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, at Bishop Place Senior Living.
She was the youngest of six children born to John and Jane Turnbull. She became a registered nurse in 1951 and this became her life work until she retired. She had an interesting career as an RN in England, Canada, Nebraska and California. In California, she had the opportunity to be part of the Medical Division for the 1960 V111 Winter Olympic Games in Squaw Valley. She was an avid reader, and world-wide travel was one of her favorite pursuits. Barbara was a kind, happy and generous person. She will be remembered for her good humor, professional skills and willingness to help others. She formed many enduring friendships and was loved by her extended family.
Survivors include scattered nieces and nephews and family members, in no particular order: Pat and Tim Greene, of Moscow; Andrew Greene and Cody Gowan, of Austin, Texas; Jonathan and Maggie Greene, of Coeur d’Alene; David Law, of Costa Mesa, Calif.; Cameron Law, of Costa Mesa, Calif.; Mike and Anna Thomas, of Oxfordshire, England; Stuart and Becky Thomas, of Anacortes, Wash.; Vivienne and Jim McPhail, of Edinburgh, Scotland; Barbara and Nigel Binns, of Sutton, England; Georgina O’Keefe and Ted Adams, of Melbourne, Australia; and Stuart and Annette Law, of Perth, Australia. A private gravesite service is planned.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow and condolences may be left at shortsfuneralchapel.com.