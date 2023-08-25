Barry Allen Rauch of Dallesport, Wash., died of a heart attack on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at his home, with his wife Barb by his side.

Barry was born on Nov. 11, 1951, in Moscow, to Donald and Ilene Rauch (Anderson). He grew up in Troy, with his three siblings, Randy, Becky and Kevin.

Barry’s first job was at age 16, working weekends for his dad’s business, Rauch Lumber Company, until soon after he graduated from Troy High School. After high school, he attended the University of Idaho for three years to become a math teacher. After completing his student teaching experience, he decided to go in a different direction and began working for Bennett Lumber Products in Princeton, as a planerman and a boiler supervisor.

