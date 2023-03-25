Barry Ray Chesnut

Barry passed Monday, March 6, 2023, at the age of 79, while at his home in Moscow. This hard as nails, stubborn as heck, cowboy is finally at rest — something he often struggled to do. Like any good Carhartt wearin’, truck drivin’, country boy, Barry had three true loves: his horses, his farm and his family.
Barry was born Feb. 1, 1944, in Ontario, Ore., to Wayne and Bernadine (Shoff) Chesnut and was the third of five boys (no wonder he was such a tough old man). Barry attended Moscow High School, where he met his future wife, Karen Bingham. The two married in 1962 and welcomed three beautiful daughters: Shelley, Tracy and Michelle. The family grew up in town and by the time Barry and Karen were empty-nesters, the two made the move to a 10-acre farm just outside of town where they raised horses, rescued dogs and ended up with more cats than you can imagine.
A man of many talents, Barry worked with his family at their furniture store in Moscow before going on to drive cattle trucks, sell new cars and finally earn his real estate license. After retirement, he enjoyed driving charter buses for the University of Idaho Women’s Volleyball team, whom he loved as his own grandchildren. He spent much of his retirement keeping up with college sports and cheering on his many grandchildren in their athletic endeavors.
Barry is survived by his wife Karen; two daughters Tracy Harris and Michelle Grogan; his youngest brother Walter (Bud) Chesnut, as well as 12 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. He was preceded in death by his father Wayne, his mother Bernadine; three brothers: Wayne Dean, Gary and David and his eldest daughter Shelley Rana.
Barry passed the exact way that he always said he wanted to — in his home that he loved so much. To honor his life, a private family celebration will be held at that very home.
In lieu of flowers, please make any donations in Barry’s name to the University of Idaho Women’s Volleyball team.