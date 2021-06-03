My name was Barry Ray Evans and if you can believe it, I died on the same day I was born. That’s right, on May 17, 1962, I was born in a car on the way to the hospital, and on May 17, 2021, I went to be with my mom and the other angels in heaven.
When I was born, I defied all of the odds they gave me. That’s because I always had a great attitude and was surrounded by people who really loved me. I had brothers and sisters, like Barbara (passed), Diane (and husband Don), Joseph (and wife Debbie) and Valerie (passed). I was also happy to be an uncle and great-uncle.
When I was growing up, we moved from Spalding to Moscow where I went to the Opportunity School and then graduated from Moscow High School. I had two teachers who really loved me and made such a difference in my life, Madeline Espe and Nora Keesler. They were so patient and kind to me. I’ve had many friends in my life and they were some of the best.
I also had many friends in OUI. Wouldn’t you know it, I was a medal-winning swimmer in the Special Olympics. I was so strong in my upper arms, best at the butterfly stroke. I was known throughout Idaho for this. My mom would pack me a great lunch and I was so excited to get in the water and make her proud. When I wasn’t swimming, you might have seen me strolling through downtown Moscow or the mall. I always knew what stores were coming and going.
I tell you that it is no secret that I loved to dance. The OUI had dances and I would be in attendance to all of them. People would say I was a ladies man and I would just laugh. I would always wash with my favorite soap on a rope before each dance and be sure to put my cologne on. I would get my wheelchair boppin’ and twirling. You could see the smile on my face from a mile away. I am so grateful for all of those really fun times.
I did love music, but you would be surprised to hear that I really was Lawrence Welk’s biggest fan. I watched his show every day, sometimes twice a day. I conducted the music as he did; it was one of my greatest joys. I got to go to San Francisco to visit my sister and see the studio and meet a lot of the band members. I was really brave driving over the famous bridge! When it came to music, I loved Dixieland, swing and I really loved to listen to my brother play his trumpet.
My other favorite thing? Cooking. I was known for my Jell-O making talents. Lime was my favorite, usually with some pineapple. I could make every flavor, that’s how good I was. Sometimes I would mix strawberry with banana. After my mom died, I went to live by myself with some assistance. That’s when I really learned to cook more things and I got quite a reputation. I just loved food and I really loved to smell things.
While I was living, I had such a happy life. Even through quarantine, I found a way to smile. My family really loved me and they are so happy that I am free and get to watch over them from heaven. I want to say thank you to everyone who was kind to me, who made me laugh and who helped me. There were so many nurses, doctors and caregivers who brought out the best in me. I am happy to be an angel now and I will always be smiling on all of you. Love, Barry.
A private family service will be held.