Barry William Fletcher, 68, of Pullman, passed away Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, at Pullman Regional Hospital in Pullman.
Barry was born Nov. 13, 1952, in Little Rock, Ark., to Herman and Mable (Moses) Fletcher. Following high school, Barry came to Pullman and attended Washington State University where he received his B.A. degree in history. He continued to make Pullman his home and was a dedicated and faithful employee in food services at WSU, working on campus at the CUB in the Student Union.
Barry was a voracious reader of all things political and related to the history of the United States. He was also an authority on the history of the American film industry; from producing to writing to film making, he knew every aspect. Barry also had a passion for science fiction and belonged to the Science Fiction Club at WSU when it existed. His knowledge of a wide range of past and current events made him a wonderful conversationalist. His idea of a perfect day was “shooting the breeze” in conversation and learning something new.
Barry is survived by his brother, Kenn Fletcher, and husband Wayne Davis, of San Francisco; and two cousins, Kenneth and Pauline Moses, of Los Angeles. The family wishes to extend their profound gratitude to Nancy Gregory and the staff of Pullman Regional Hospital and Avalon skilled nursing for providing Barry with loving and compassionate care, and to Janet Ruesga for her tender care. A special thank you to the Rev. Leslie McGowan for her spiritual guidance through this difficult time. Barry was preceded in death by his parents.
No public services are planned and he will be laid to rest at the Inglewood Park Cemetery in Inglewood, Calif., with his parents. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman has been entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to kimballfh.com.