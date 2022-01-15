Benjamin Brausen, 71, passed away Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, in Post Falls, Idaho, surrounded by his family.
He was born Dec. 27, 1950, in Moscow to Irene Lalor and Art Brausen. Ben graduated from Moscow High School in 1969. He was an Eagle Scout and served as Den Chief for his brothers and many of his friends. One of his first jobs was working for his dad and uncle at A&J Furniture. He was an active member of DECA (Distributive Education Clubs of America) and became state president of Idaho during his senior year. He received a scholarship to Boise State University and graduated in 1973 with a BA in marketing.
In 1969, he married Tammy Toler and to that union were born two wonderful children, Chad and Kelly. Ben and his wife, Becky, met in 1981, when they were both working in medical sales for Dover Urologicals. They married in 1982 and enjoyed 39 years together until his passing. In 2006, they welcomed their beautiful daughter, Amanda into their lives. They lived in Connecticut and New Jersey, but spent most of their family life in the Pacific Northwest.
Most of his working career was in the medical sales industry. He was a dedicated and highly motivated sales and marketing executive with a stellar record of achievements for more than 40 years. He had a brilliant mind and was hardworking and passionate about all he did. Throughout his life he lent his talents to many companies including G.D. Searle, C.R. Bard Inc., Hosposable Products Inc., First Quality Products Inc. and Presto Products Inc. In high school, he owned a 1956 Chevy Nomad, which began his lifelong passion for cars and antique car shows. He enjoyed woodworking and restoring furniture and could fix nearly anything.
One of his favorite places to be was at their home on Priest Lake, Idaho. He often referred to it as a “little piece of heaven.” He loved spending time at the lake with his family. Over the years, many fond memories were made around the campfire, fishing on the lake, tubing Amanda and her friends, and taking in the beauty of the lake. Ben could often be found relaxing on the deck with a cigar and a scotch.
Ben is survived by his beloved wife, Becky; daughters Kelly Brausen, of Boise, and Amanda Brausen, of Post Falls, Idaho; a son, Chad (Danyelle) Brausen, of Kansas City, Mo.; two grandchildren; brothers, Jim (Jane) Brausen, of Priest Lake, Idaho, Bob (Joyce) Brausen, of Spokane, and Pat Brausen, of Richland; sisters, Rosean Brausen, of Moscow, and Maggie (Bob) Stovicek, of Santa Maria, Calif.; and many nieces and nephews.
Services for Ben are as follows: rosary from 4-6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Bell Tower Funeral Home; funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church of Post Falls; interment at 12:30 p.m. Thursday at St. Joseph Cemetery of Spokane Valley.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church: PO Box 206, Post Falls, ID 83877; or to Carmel of the Holy Trinity: 4027 S. Wilbur Road, Spokane Valley, WA 99026.