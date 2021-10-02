Bertha (Powe) Nygaard, 83 years old, passed away Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow.
Born June 24, 1938, in Palouse to Lloyd and Mae Powe, Bertha was the youngest of three children. She attended Potlatch schools, graduating in 1956.
Bertha married Gary Nygaard June 9, 1957, and they made their home in Potlatch where they farmed and ranched. They had been married 43 years before Gary passed in 2001.
Bertha and Gary had a lot of fun on hunting and camping trips with their friends. They also enjoyed fishing at Dworshak and spending time at Dent Acres. Later they enjoyed going south to Yuma, Ariz., during the winter months. Bertha was one of the original “Pinochle Ladies.”
Bertha is survived by daughter Cindy (Mike) Miller of Princeton and son Dean (Kathi Jo) Nygaard of Potlatch; six grandchildren: Brett (Tami) Miller, Brad (Becca) Miller, Brian (Brittini) Lewis, Jason Lewis, Karl Nygaard and Chelsi Nygaard; and six great-grandchildren: Tycee and Talon Miller, McKenzie, Brooklynn, Hailey and Emma Lewis. She was preceded in death by her parents, siblings, husband, Gary, and daughter Carli Lewis.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Oct. 7 at the Rock Creek Cemetery. Memorial suggestions are: Potlatch Flag Fund, P.O. Box 624 Potlatch, ID 83855; Potlatch Historical Society, P.O. Box 5, Potlatch, ID 83855; Potlatch Fire and Ambulance, P.O. Box 63 Potlatch, ID 83855.
Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is caring for the family. Online condolences may be left at kramercares.com.