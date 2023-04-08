Bertil Nelson

Bertil “Bert” Nelson, of Troy, died Monday, April 3, 2023, surrounded by family, at Hill House Memory care in Moscow. He was 87.

Bert was born in Troy, on April 15, 1935, to Bert and Lillian (Smith) Nelson. He was raised on the Nelson farm, attended school and graduated from Troy High School in 1954.

After graduation Bert worked for the lumberyard in Troy, and the Latah County Highway District. On Aug. 5, 1955, Bert married Delores Shaw. They soon moved to Coeur d’Alene where Bert joined his brother-in-law at the saw shop. Later he opened Kootenai Saw and Cycle, which he owned and operated for nearly 20 years. They moved back to Troy in 1977 to farm with his brother, Jack.

