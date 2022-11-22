On the night of Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in the light of the full moon, Betty Ann Shipley Robinson passed away at home with her family at her side. She was 94 years old and in declining health. She wrote a book of poetry, and we found this poem she started for her obituary:
I’m taking this time
to write my last prose.
Describing my life,
so here it goes.
Born on
February 12, 1928,
to Ken and Gwen Shipley,
in Oregon State.
My heritage comes from
the history of Tillamook,
and Shipley Station near Sheridan
on the homestead of luck.
My parents split
when I was three.
We moved to Portland.
changing my family tree.
At 13, I was in a Swim Club
of Olympic Stars.
I was a Junior champion
until Mother moved me afar.
We moved to Pullman
where I would graduate.
Meeting Bob Robinson
who became my Mate.
I suffered Bulbar Polio
in 1949.
Changing my whole life,
the year long recovery was all mine.
We raised three boys,
George, Ken and Jim.
Adding to the Family Tree,
a new limb.
We developed and managed
Robinson’s Mobile Home Court.
Working hard as a family
to build this fine Fort.
Betty never finished the poem, but it is a lovely beginning.
She was a good mom and farm wife, and enjoyed working in the civic clubs: Jaycees, Grange, Elks in Moscow and two different yacht clubs in Lake Havasu City, Ariz. Throughout her life she enjoyed swimming, golf and bowling. She also joined a bagpipe and drum group that performed all over Arizona. Being part of civic organizations was her pleasure.
Betty Ann helped build a lake cabin on Ponderay Lake as well as Lake Coeur d’Alene. She enjoyed eating the fish the boys caught. They took many trips with friends camping, clamming, fishing and touring many states. In the mid-1970s, they retired to Arizona for the winters. Always proud to be “snowbirds,” they spent more than 45 years making that trip. Because of declining health, they moved back to Moscow permanently in 2019. They celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary Oct. 10, 2022. Betty Ann saved all the anniversary cards from Bob that were addressed “Mommie,” Love “Ole Dad.”
Betty Ann is survived by her husband Bob (98 years); and sons: George (Nita), Ken (Carol) and Jim (Deb). Her grandchildren are: Vanessa, Jessica, Jennifer, Becky, Brenda, Jeff and Scott. And she has several great-grandchildren. Also half-sisters Phyllis (Bob) Berry, from Nevada, and Sue Mitchel, from Oregon; half-brother William Shipley, from California; and sister-in-law Dorothy Hanen from Washington.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
May Betty Ann Shipley Robinson rest in peace.