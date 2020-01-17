It is with great sadness that the family of Betty Benson of Moscow announces her death Jan. 9, 2020, at the age of 76 years, after a prolonged battle with cancer.
Born March 29, 1943, in Scott County, Tenn., to Geneva and Carl Goad, Betty was the oldest of 12 children. Betty lived in Knoxville, Tenn., Raleigh, N.C. and Sandpoint, Idaho, before placing roots in Moscow in 1983.
Betty is survived by her loving husband of 56 years, Jim; her children Tim, James and Krisila; her daughter-in-law Susie, and her granddaughters Megan and Jenna.
Betty is an alumna of the University of Idaho, where she completed both a bachelor’s degree and a Master of Science in geography. She was active in the community and a keen political observer, and served as a Commissioner on the Idaho Arts Commission and as a legislator in the Idaho State Senate. She helped to establish the Pend d’Oreille Arts Council in Sandpoint, and the Inland Northwest Watercolor Society.
A prolific and talented artist, Betty enjoyed a variety of creative endeavors, including painting, quilting, knitting, weaving, calligraphy and a host of other media. She was a member of the Palouse Watercolor Socius, the Idaho Watercolor Society and the Northwest Watercolor Society. For years, Betty had a daily practice of painting. She had a constant passion to learn and expand her art skills, and placed in multiple juried watercolor competitions. She also had a great interest in travel, reading and gardening.
Memorial donations in honor of Betty can be made to the 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow, ID 83843 or the Moscow Volunteer Fire Department, 603 S. Main St., Moscow, ID 83843. There are no services planned at this time. Arrangements have been entrusted to Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow, and condolences may be left at www.shortsfuneralchapel.com.