Betty Corey, 95, passed away peacefully the morning of Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Moscow. She was born in the small town of Ridgway, Colo., in May of 1927.
Betty was funny, fashionable, had a wicked sense of humor and played a mean game of bridge.
As we grieve her loss, we also know that her life was full. She traveled the world and had a wide circle of friends and family.
Her family requests that in lieu of flowers, you cherish a laugh with friends, you make precious moments with family, and that you always live life to its fullest.
Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements and condolences may be left at shortsfuneralchapel.com.