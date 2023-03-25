Betty Ellen Lindsay

Betty Ellen Lindsay passed away Saturday, March 18, 2023, in Beaverton, Ore. She was born May 7, 1926, in Auburn, Wash. Her parents, Roy Handlin and Nellie Tomer Handlin, were both descedents of Moscow pioneer families. Betty moved to Moscow with her parents in 1929 after the stock market crash and the beginning of the Great Depression.

Betty attended Moscow schools and graduated from Moscow High School in 1944. She attended the University of Idaho for two years. In June 1946, she met Robert “Bob” Lindsay. After a short engagement, they married Nov. 3, 1946. She loved to tell how Bob proposed to her by asking, “How would you like to be a farmer’s wife?” The couple settled in the East Cove area outside of Potlatch and farmed until Bob’s retirement in 1980. Betty did indeed become a farmer’s wife. She learned to drive the grain truck and made many trips to the implement dealerships to get the needed part to fix the tractor or combine.

The couple welcomed three children to the family, Boyd, Bryan and Bonnie. As the family was growing up Betty always signed the Christmas cards “The Five Bs.”