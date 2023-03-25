Betty Ellen Lindsay passed away Saturday, March 18, 2023, in Beaverton, Ore. She was born May 7, 1926, in Auburn, Wash. Her parents, Roy Handlin and Nellie Tomer Handlin, were both descedents of Moscow pioneer families. Betty moved to Moscow with her parents in 1929 after the stock market crash and the beginning of the Great Depression.
Betty attended Moscow schools and graduated from Moscow High School in 1944. She attended the University of Idaho for two years. In June 1946, she met Robert “Bob” Lindsay. After a short engagement, they married Nov. 3, 1946. She loved to tell how Bob proposed to her by asking, “How would you like to be a farmer’s wife?” The couple settled in the East Cove area outside of Potlatch and farmed until Bob’s retirement in 1980. Betty did indeed become a farmer’s wife. She learned to drive the grain truck and made many trips to the implement dealerships to get the needed part to fix the tractor or combine.
The couple welcomed three children to the family, Boyd, Bryan and Bonnie. As the family was growing up Betty always signed the Christmas cards “The Five Bs.”
Betty enjoyed many activities during her life including playing in the First United Methodist Church bell choir where she was a longtime member, bowling though she did not start until she was in her 60s, playing pinochle with her friends on Saturdays and traveling with the Road Runner travel club. Betty also had a lifelong love of playing the piano and when it was time for her to move closer to family in Oregon, she needed to be sure her piano could go with her.
Survivors include her daughter, Bonnie Parsons, of Tualatin, Ore.; five grandchildren, Tim Lindsay, Rob Lindsay, Nicole Parsons Jung, Scott Parsons and Kyle Parsons; and 10 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by Robert and sons Boyd and Bryan.
Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements and condolences may be left at shortsfuneralchapel.com.