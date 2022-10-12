Betty Jo Hammond passed away, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. She was born Nov. 2, 1926, to Chris and Lena (Broemmeling) Broenneke at Thorncreek. She attended a country school for six years and then school in Moscow and graduated from Moscow High School in 1944.
She married Wayne Hammond in 1947 and they were divorced later. She retired as a rural letter carrier from the U.S. Post Office in 1989. In 1991, she started driving the tour bus for the Idaho Road Runners until 2006. She enjoyed being a member of Moscow Lions and made many friends there. She liked to golf, bowl, play cards and crochet. She felt blessed to have such a loving family and loved making cookies and peanut brittle for them.
She was preceded in death by parents; four brothers, Lester, Gerald, Clifford and Ray; and one sister, Anna Mae. She is survived by three sons, eight grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
The family would like to recognize and thank hospice nurses Valerie Ells and Marie Martson.