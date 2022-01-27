Betty Hawley Dean, of Hurricane, Utah, and formerly of Pullman, was born in 1932 and passed away Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, at Hurricane. She has five children, Robert Hawley Jr., Debra Merritt, Renee Bennion, Jerry Hawley and Sandi Matchett.
Betty met and married Keith Dean, and eventually retiring to Hurricane to be near their daughter Renee.
She was a caring mother, mother-in-law and grandmother. Her family was her love. We all remember her rum cake during the holidays.
Betty is preceded in death by her husband, Keith Dean, her son, Jerry Hawley, and her parents Alfred and Dovie Jones.