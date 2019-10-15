Bettyann Papineau, of Moscow, died Saturday morning, Oct. 12, 2019, at her home surrounded by her family. She was 87.
Bettyann was born Sept. 13, 1932, in Hillsboro, Ore., to John P. and Margaret Mary Moylan Johansen. She, her brother and mother moved to Orofino before coming to Moscow, where Betty graduated from Moscow High School in 1950. She then attended the University of Idaho, where she was active in Kappa Alpha Theta Sorority.
She married Donald E. Papineau in Moscow on May 10, 1952. The couple then moved to Georgia and California while Don fulfilled his Army enlistment, and then returned to Moscow to take over the family insurance agency after Don’s father had a stroke. Don and Betty settled in Moscow, as Don ran the insurance office and Betty managed a busy household that soon filled with children.
Betty served on the advisory board for her sorority for many years, was active in St. Mary’s Catholic Church, the Catholic Women’s League and worked elections for the Latah County Election Board. Betty was involved as a Camp Fire leader and was always there for her four kids’ — and then her grandkids’ — sports, clubs and other activities as they grew up. Throughout her life, she also found time to play in several bridge clubs, enjoying every minute of it, being known as a ruthless card shark.
Betty and Don enjoyed spending time at their condo in Sandpoint, where they enjoyed snow skiing at Schweitzer. Betty earned the distinction of a “master skier” while also being instrumental in the formation of the Prime Timers, a collection of retirement-age skiers, many of whom would become Betty’s lifelong friends. Don and Betty were ardent Vandal boosters, and rarely missed a game.
Betty was preceded in death by her mother in 1984; her brother, Jack Johansen, in 1993; and by her husband of 55 years, Don, in 2007.
Betty is survived by her daughters, Renee (Brian) Bookey, of Edmonds, Wash., and Susie (Dee) Jameson, of Hayden, Idaho; and sons Greg (Beth) Papineau, of Moscow, and John Papineau, of Bay City, Ore. She was also loved by her eight grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
A rosary will be recited at 7 p.m. Monday at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Moscow. The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. Oct. 22 at St. Mary’s. Burial will follow at the Moscow Cemetery, with a luncheon following at St. Mary’s Family Center.
The family suggests that memorials be directed toward the Vandal Boosters, St. Mary’s School Foundation or Kindred Hospice.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Short’s Funeral Chapel, Moscow, and online condolences may be sent to www.shortsfuneralchapel.com.