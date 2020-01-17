Bettye “Moe” Boone Brown Wadleigh Staley, 94, passed away Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Post Falls, Idaho.
She was born Bettye Boone Brown on Nov. 1, 1925, in Helena, Ark., the only child of Newell Brown and Louetha Jones Brown. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, John Staley, who passed away in 2012.
Moe and her family moved frequently in her childhood and lived in Helena, Ark.; Enid, Okla.; Nashville, Tenn.; Chattanooga, Tenn.; Detroit; and Chicago before settling in Indianapolis in 1937. Moe graduated from Shortridge High School in Indianapolis in 1943. In high school, she was on the bowling league and the swimming team and focused her studies on English and history. She afterward attended Whitworth College in Brookhaven, Miss., where she graduated with a degree in business in 1945, a member of the Alpha Delta Pi sorority.
Moe was married to Paul Wadleigh in 1946. They afterward lived in Bloomington, Ind.; Indianapolis; Long Beach, Calif.; and Bellingham, Wash.; before settling in Pullman in 1965. Moe and Paul were divorced, and she remarried to John Staley on Feb. 18, 1972. They lived in Pullman; Bainbridge Island, Wash.; Des Moines, Wash.; Hayden Lake, Idaho; Sun City, Ariz.; Surprise, Ariz.; and Spokane. Most recently, Moe lived in Coeur d’Alene.
At various times during her first marriage, Moe worked as a secretary. In her second marriage, she and John worked together in real estate, and developed the Staley Addition in Pullman.
Moe was a loving, independent and talented person who enjoyed traveling, learning new things, crafting and golfing. She made two trips to Europe and also lived in France during the summer of 1970 to learn French. She and John spent several years of their retirement traveling around the country in an RV. During her first marriage, she was a member of the Home Economics Club, the Magazine Club and the Southern Club.
Moe is survived by three children: Karen Welch, of Coeur d’Alene; Dr. Mark Wadleigh, of Hoodoo, Idaho; and Randy Wadleigh, of Kent, Wash. She is also survived by seven grandchildren, Lisa Bramer, Laurie Larson, Leslie Moe, Odin Wadleigh, Ryan Wadleigh, Trevor Wadleigh and Carmen Wadleigh; and four great-grandchildren, Christopher Danielson, Jeffrey Danielson, Mason Bramer and Tyler Bramer.
A memorial will be planned for later this spring. The time, date and place will be announced later.