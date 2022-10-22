On Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, Beverly “Bev” Eileen Wilson Webster passed away at the age of 84 in Bellevue, Wash.
Bev was born in Hastings, Minn., on Dec. 15, 1937, to Lillian and Floyd Wilson. She grew up on the family homestead in Hasting, honing her sense of humor and her desire for adventure. She left Minnesota for California in 1958, where she worked as a secretary in the physics department at UCLA. She met and married the love of her life, Gary Webster (a geology student earning his doctorate), there in 1964. The couple, along with their two young children, moved to Pullman in 1968 when Gary was offered a job teaching at Washington State University. They found their community there and remained in Pullman for 53 years.
Bev enjoyed reading, puzzles, card games with friends, knitting and crocheting. She loved travel and enjoyed many trips around the globe with Gary. She encouraged every young woman she met to “marry a geologist, you get to travel the world and you don’t have to know anything!” She loved to make people laugh and will be remembered for her sense of humor and host of funny stories.
Bev lost Gary to heart failure in January 2021. She is survived by two children, Dean and Karissa; five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
At Bev’s request, no service will be held, but we encourage you to raise a glass of wine (preferably Franzia Sunset Blush) and join us in a toast to a life filled with adventure and laughter. She will be sorely missed.