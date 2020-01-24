On Friday, Jan. 17, 2019, God reached down and gently cradled Beverly Hope Glass in His loving arms and brought her to join Him in His Heavenly Kingdom. Bev passed away peacefully at her home in Palouse, with her husband by her side.
Bev, as she liked to be called, was born in Detroit, Mich., Feb. 16, 1942, to Frederick and Minor Fleming. Bev grew up in Portland, Ore,. along with a younger sister, Marilyn. Marilyn passed away in 2008, leaving a huge void in Bev’s heart. Then in 1997, and totally unexpected, Bev learned that she had another sister, Toby Baskin, living in the Detroit, area. What a blessing from God that the two sisters could connect and develop a deep and loving relationship that flourished until the day of Bev’s passing.
Bev lived in Phoenix, Ariz.; the Bay Area in Calif.; Portland, Ore., where she attended Portland State University; Spokane, where she graduated from Rogers High School; and Pullman, before settling in the beautiful town of Palouse, which she called home since 1992 with her husband and a variety of dogs and cats.
In 1965, while working as a bank teller in Portland, Bev met her husband, John. John was a branch auditor for the US National Bank and the team was doing the bank’s annual audit. According to John, it was love at first sight and, Nov. 16, 1966, Bev and John were joined together as husband and wife. The couple did not have children.
Bev loved interacting with people, and all her work experience bears that out. Bev was a successful Avon representative for more than 38 years and achieved many sales awards. From 1983 - 1986, John and Bev owned and operated a Ben Franklin Craft Store in Spokane. Besides her work as a teller with US National Bank, where she had a perfect balancing record, she also worked for J.C. Penney and Washington State University. In 2005, she retired from the Pullman School District as the head cashier in food services (cafeteria) at Pullman High School. She loved working with the students and staff. As the cashier, she had to know each student’s name and their lunchroom account number. Bev took personal pride in memorizing student names and their lunch account number so they could get through the lunch line as quickly and efficiently as possible.
Bev was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Minor Fleming; and her sister, Marilyn Lewallen. She is survived by her husband, John; her sister, Toby Baskin; her sister-in-law, Patricia Backman; along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and many other loved ones.
Bev touched many lives with her gentle and caring soul and will be missed by all who knew her. Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will take place in the spring.
Until We Meet Again. Those special memories of you will always bring a smile. If only I could have you back for just a little while. Then we could sit and talk again just like we used to do. You always meant so very much and always will do, too. The fact that you’re no longer here will always cause me pain, but you’re forever in my heart until we meet again — Anonymous.
A heartfelt thank you goes out to Dr. Candelaria, the Whitman Medical Group, and all of the other health professionals who helped Bev with her many health issues.
Memorial donations in honor of Bev can be made to the Whitman County Humane Society, 1340 SE Old Moscow Road, Pullman, WA 99163; or the Palouse Community Center, PO Box 23, Palouse, WA 99161; or the Humane Society of the Palouse, 2019 E White Ave., Moscow, Idaho, 83843.