Beverly Jane Howard Poole was born July 31, 1946, in Athens, Ohio, to Lois Wingett Howard and Glenn L. Howard.
Beverly died Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, 10 months after diagnosis of lung cancer, at her home in Pullman, surrounded by her family, books and antiques from the Wingetts, Howards and Pooles.
Beverly lived in Athens until the age of 12, then she moved with her family to Charleston, W.Va. She graduated from Charleston High School and received her Bachelor Degree in education from Concord University in Athens, W.Va.
Beverly met her husband, Steven Poole, in Hampton, Va., where she taught elementary school. Steve was in the U.S. Navy on the carrier Enterprise. They married in May 1971 and after 12 of the first 14 months of their marriage with Steve at sea, settled in Pullman in 1972. They were blessed with two children, Sheven Irene Poole and Getch Howard Poole. They celebrated 51 years of marriage and 50 years in the same 130-year-old house on Dexter Street in Pullman.
Beverly lived life well, served her community as a teacher, librarian, auxilian, prolific volunteer and active friend. Beverly loved being on the Washington State University campus — taking classes, listening to speakers, seeing their art and following their sports. She loved reading and was a lifelong learner. She was an eternal optimist who always saw the best in people; promoted tolerance and patience; took the time to write to people — on paper — personal messages to check in; appreciated the little things with ageless exuberance; made lots of friends and invested in the people she loved; and always smiled and had a mischievous laugh. Gardener. Walker. Swimmer. Talker. Somehow never cursed, unless “bull butter” counts. She made her children’s lives better because she was always there. But she never conquered pickleball.
At her request, no services will be held. Her cremains will be distributed by her family at multiple locations, always near water.
