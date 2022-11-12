Beverly Jean Silva, 80, passed peacefully at her home in Lewiston on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, surrounded by family after a short but courageous battle with cancer.
Beverly was born Dec. 30, 1941, in Tiff City, Mo., to Mike and Ruby Williams. They then moved to Mountain View, Calif., where she went to school and met the love of her life. She met Gary Silva their freshman year, when he put earwigs on her desk. Between sophomore and junior year, he grew about four inches and changed his flirting tactics, which must have made him much more attractive to her. She asked him to the Sadie Hawkins dance and that was the start of the rest of their lives together. They eventually were married and had two children. They just recently celebrated their marriage of 60 years. Beverly is survived by her loving husband, Gary, and her two children, five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
During her life, she wore many different hats and had different jobs. Her first was working at Westinghouse, where they made launch tubes for submarines. She also worked in the administration office of a hospital, in a psych ward and in the radiology department. In Idaho, she also worked as a substitute teacher and taught painting lessons before retiring as a pharmacy technician.
Beverly was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother who loved to spend time with her family and got a special joy from her great-grandchildren. Like a true mama bear, she was gentle and compassionate but if you crossed or threatened anyone in her family, you better climb a tree. She loved traveling and spending time outdoors, as long as the weather was nice. She had a passion for painting and enjoyed teaching and passing on what she had learned. She was a member of the River City Church and always looked forward to her weekly get togethers with the Soul Sisters.
Services for Beverly will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, at River City Church, 2102 Eighth St, Lewiston. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name at either of the following places that were dear to her heart: Life Choices Clinic, 1208 Idaho St., Lewiston, ID 83501, lifechoicesclinic.info; or River City Global Outreach, 2102 Eighth St., Lewiston, ID 83501, rivercitychurch.us/global.
Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.