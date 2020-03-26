Beverly June Williams, 91, of Pullman and formally of Blackfoot, Idaho, passed away Saturday, March 21, 2020, at Pullman Regional Hospital.
Beverly was born Feb. 9, 1929, in Arco, Idaho, to Rufus and Eva (Hohn) Searle. She grew up on the family farm in Arco and, following high school, attended Linfield College in Oregon for several years. Beverly moved back to southern Idaho and began teaching school in Gooding, Idaho, until returning to Arco, where she married James A. Williams on June 13, 1954. They made their home in southeastern Idaho, settling in Blackfoot, where Beverly raised her family.
After the children were older, she went back to school, receiving her bachelor’s degree in education from Idaho State University in Pocatello. Beverly taught school at the Fort Hall Indian Reservation and later for the Blackfoot School District until her retirement. Beverly moved to Pullman to live with her daughter, Mary, in 2016. She also lived part time with Louise in Colorado. She enjoyed the time she got to spend with her family. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother who always looked out for her family.
Beverly was a lifelong member of the First Baptist Church and participated in choir, women’s ministry and was a deaconess. She loved to sew, especially doll clothes, baking, and making her delicious raspberry ice cream and pie. Beverly was famous for her Christmas goodies. She was a member of the Idaho Education Association teacher’s union.
Beverly is survived by her children, Louise (Ken) Pile, of Centennial, Colo., Dennis (Candy) Williams, of Redmond, Ore., Howard (Susan) Williams, of Boise, and Mary (Troy) Henderson; one sister, Amy McDonald, of Sisters, Ore.; nine grandchildren, Andrea (Matt) McCaffrey, Marcy (Steve) Middleton, Kayla Williams, Stephanie (Peter) Massee, Melissa (Lucas) Mayer, Steven (Larie) Williams, Becky (Vicente) Mendez, Amanda Henderson and Pamela Henderson; and 11 great-grandchildren, Gage Middleton, Trinity Middleton, Eli Middleton, Isaac Middleton, Rowan McCaffrey, Julianna McCaffrey, Mason Williams, Carter Williams, Rowen Williams, Ethan Massee and Madisyn Massee.
Beverly was preceded in death by her husband, James, in 2009; two sisters, Viola and LaRue; a brother, Verne; and one granddaughter, Kimberly. She truly did love her family and her memory will live on in their hearts forever. The sadness of her absence is greatly softened in knowing that she has now begun her eternal life with the Lord she loved so much.
The memorial service for Beverly will be planned for a future date and she will be laid to rest with her husband at the Grove City Cemetery in Blackfoot. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman has been entrusted with arrangements. The family suggests memorial donations to a senior center of your choice. Online condolences may be sent to www.kimballfh.com.