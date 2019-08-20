Bill Schoepflin, 72, of Farmington, Wash., passed away Aug. 15, 2019, surrounded by his wife and daughters at Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane.
Bill was born to parents Albert and Miriam Schoepflin on April 16, 1947, in Spokane. He graduated from Upper Columbia Academy in 1965 and received a Bachelor of Science in zoology from Washington State University in 1969. He built a house on the family homestead and farmed with his father, taking over the farm when his father retired. Bill worked as a fill-in police dispatcher for the Pullman Police Department, was a member of the Farmington Volunteer Fire Department and was an active member of the Farmington Bank Board.
He was married to Linda, who survives him, in 1967. He is also survived by his daughters, Jodi GreyEyes and her husband, Jon; Jill Wall and her husband, Nathan; and Janet Dahl and her husband, Curtis; eight grandchildren; and his brother, David Schoepflin. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Miriam Schoepflin.
Bill was known and loved for his music, humor and zest for life. He thrived on creating and building and was in the process of building an airplane. He was always active, building barstool go-carts, riding all-terrain vehicles in the desert and trying all manner of hobbies, from waterskiing and snow skiing to woodworking and welding.
The memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday at the Farmington Seventh-day Adventist Church in Farmington. A family graveside service will be held at the Mountain View Cemetery. Bruning Funeral Home of Colfax has been entrusted with arrangements. Memorial donations are suggested to the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation or to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. Online condolences may be sent to www.bruningfuneralhome.com.