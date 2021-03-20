Blenda May Henrichs, 83, passed away peacefully Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at Bishop Place Senior Living in Pullman.
Blenda was born June 3, 1937, in Morton, Idaho, to Lester and Mary Dawson. She attended area schools, graduating from Sandpoint High School in 1955. Soon after her graduation, Blenda made the move to Spokane, where she met a handsome airman by the name of Ned Henrichs; the two were married in 1956. In 1965, Blenda and Ned packed up and moved to Moscow, where they made their home for several years before moving to Troy. After Ned’s passing in 2000, she moved back to Moscow. Blenda owned and operated a ceramics shop before going to work for the University of Idaho until her retirement in 1998.
After retirement, Blenda could be found in Troy volunteering for numerous organizations, including the library and food bank. While she enjoyed spending time at each location, her true love was working with the first graders at Troy Elementary. Blenda also enjoyed gardening, beading, auctions, collecting glassware and CB radioing.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her name can be sent to Troy Elementary School, Friends of the Troy Library or the Humane Society of the Palouse.
Blenda is survived by her brother, David (Vicky) Dawson; daughters Leora (Dennis) Frei and Gwen Henrichs; grandchildren Jason (Jennifer) Henrichs, Dani (Scott) Lynas, Amanda (Andy) Spears and John (Kelly) Frei; and great-grandchildren Baron, Livia, Lilly and Braxton. Preceding her in death were her parents, Mary and Lester, and her husband, Ned.
Viewing will be held from noon to 6 p.m. Monday, March 22, 2021, at Short’s Funeral Chapel in Moscow. Blenda will be laid to rest next to Ned at Burnt Ridge Cemetery.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow. Condolences may be left at www.shortsfuneralchapel.com.