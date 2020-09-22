Bradley “Brad” Drew Dayton, 67, of Albion, passed away Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, at his Albion home.
Brad was born Dec. 5, 1952, in Rexburg, Idaho, to Lane and Maxine (Jensen) Dayton. He spent his early childhood in Utah and moved to Lewiston as a teenager to live with his father. After high school, Brad settled down in the Palouse and was a hardworking man. He spent most of his career at Poe Asphalt Paving Inc. as an operating engineer. Brad was a part of building many of the roads throughout the area and retired in 2008. He married and the couple had two children, Lance and Crystal. The couple later divorced.
Brad was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing; arrowhead and horn hunting; and riding his Harley with his son, Lance. Brad was a man of faith who lived his Christianity in a quiet but passionate way. He was a great friend to all he met. Brad was a very loving father and grandfather who devoted his life to the care and success of the kids. The time Brad spent with family was of the utmost importance to him.
He is survived by his son, Lance (Kylee) Dayton, of Moscow; his daughter, Crystal (Josh) Orr, of Moscow; his grandchildren, Braylin and Aria Orr; his father, Lane (Betty) Dayton, of Lewiston; three brothers, Randy, Brett and Trent Dayton; one sister, Liz Edwards; stepbrother Mark Ashbocker; and stepsister Denise Wiley. He was preceded in death by his mother and stepfather.
In order to honor Brad’s wishes, a celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at Boyer Park and Marina. We will share our special memories with a toast to Brad. Memorial donations are suggested to a favorite charity. Online condolences and inquiries regarding the celebration of life may be sent to Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman at www.kimballfh.com.