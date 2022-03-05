Bradley Scot Shepherd passed away Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow.
Brad was born May 29, 1966, in Moscow to Douglas and Dayle Shepherd. He was the first of their three children. He grew up in Orofino, Potlatch and Post Falls. After graduating from Post Falls High School in 1985, Brad attended North Idaho College in Coeur d’Alene and graduated from the auto body and painting program.
Brad was an avid hunter and outdoorsman. His other passions included his cars, hunting and fishing with his brother Craig, spending time with his nieces and nephews, and most favorably, his kitties. Brad always had a cat, and usually its name was Michelle.
In 2006, Brad moved to Potlatch to help care for his Grandpa Harvie. During that time, he worked for car dealerships in Moscow. Brad was a much-loved uncle and took his nieces and nephews hunting and fishing whenever he could. Brad inherited his Grandpa Harvie’s gift for storytelling and kept everyone entertained with his many tales — that may or may not have been embellished, but isn’t that what a good storyteller does?
In the last few years, Brad’s health declined. For the past three months he resided at Aspen Park of Cascadia in Moscow, where he received excellent care, compassion and comfort.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents Harvie and Irene Shepherd, LaVerne and Roy Emmett, and James Chandler; and his aunt, Sheri Miltenberger. Bradley is survived by his parents, Douglas Shepherd, of Potlatch, Dayle and Denis Dahl, of Moscow; brother Craig Shepherd (Jennifer); sisters Toni Hites, Nicole Bond (Alan), Heather Agidius, Kymberly Dahl and Kirsten Dahl; nephews Dakota Boggs, Tristan Hites and Nathan Kramer; nieces Hailey Shepherd, Rowan Hites and Ava Kramer; uncle Steve Emmett (Kathy), of Kendrick; and many cousins and close friends.
A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. The family would like to thank Potlatch EMTs, and ask any donations be sent to Potlatch Fire and Ambulance Service, P.O. Box 63, Potlatch, ID 83855.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Kramer Funeral Home in Palouse. Condolences can be shared at palouse.kramercares.com.