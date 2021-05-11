Brandon Lee Garrelts, 36, formerly of Pullman, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. Please join the family in a celebration of life from 2-4 p.m., Saturday, May 15, at Sunnyside Park in Pullman.
