On Thursday, June 27, 2019, Brenda Rose was welcomed into heaven by the outstretced arms of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Brenda was surrounded by the love of family and friends. Brenda shed her earthly body and received her fully healed heavenly body.
Though we as family and friends grieve her passing, just knowing her love and faith in God allows us to celebrate in the fact that we know she is in heaven and devoid of pain and earthly problems, loving and praising the Lord. Brenda had a special place in her heart for all. While in the hospital with her own health problems, she often prayed for and asked for prayer for other patients and staff who she came in contact with.
Brenda was born Jan. 20, 1953, in St. Anthony, Idaho, to Cecil Thompson and Virginia (Roberts) Thompson, the second child between her brothers, LeRoy and Doug. Her early years were spent in St. Anthony, later moving with family to Boise, and then finishing her schooling in Potlatch. Brenda worked many years in the nursing field before semi-retiring in 1991, and returned to her most important task as homemaker, always being a devoted mother, grandmother and wife. Brenda loved her time in prayer, spending hours at a time studying the word and praising the Lord.
Brenda and her husband, Dan, met again in 1978 (not knowing that he had a crush on her since he met her in the sixth grade) and they fell in love. Brenda brought into the relationship a ready-made family of four children: three sons and a daughter. The family made their home in Lewiston and were married Dec. 29, 1981. Throughout their life in Lewiston, the family raised many pets, at one time had as many as eight dogs, and Brenda made special time for every animal she raised, including two rats, a harem of baby bunnies and numerous baby birds. Brenda was a loving and caring wife, devoted mother to more than her own, and a special friend to many. Sweetheart, thank you for being a huge part of our lives.
Brenda is survived by her devoted husband, Dan; three sons, Sean (Devin), Keith (Venessa), Kirk (Kelly); one daughter, Jeannie (Dave); one brother, LeRoy (Vicky); 16 grandchildren; adopted sisters Karen, Holly, Diane, Sandy, Debi; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family and friends. Brenda will be reunited with her parents, grandparents, brother Doug, numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends and extended family in heaven.
There will be no funeral as per Brenda’s request, however there will be a graveside celebration of Brenda’s life in the near future. This obituary is a little more lengthy than what Brenda wanted, however her request of only writing, “Brenda has gone home to be with her heavenly Father,” did not seem to give her life the justice it so deserves. (Sorry Bear Bear.)
Special thanks to the staff at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center and North Idaho Advanced Care Hospital who took exceptional care of Brenda during her time of need.
