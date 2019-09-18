Brian Gregory Edwards, 36, died unexpectedly Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, in Pullman. Adored dad of Riley, Taylor and Jacob Edwards, treasured son of Deena and Carl Edwards and loving brother of Melanie Edwards.
Brian was born and raised in Petaluma, Calif., and graduated from Petaluma High School in 2001. He earned a bachelor’s of arts degree from Washington State University in 2003 and loved to cheer on the Cougs.
Brian demonstrated leadership at an early age starting at Grant Elementary and wrapping up as ASB president at Petaluma High. As a parent, he continued his involvement and support for education by serving as VP of Jefferson Elementary PTA in Pullman for two years, and was elected co-president for 2019-20.
Brian found his perfect career match as a Realtor for ReMax Home and Land in Pullman. He loved talking with people and found the unlimited potential to succeed a fun challenge. He appreciated the support of leadership and the teamwork at ReMax.
Brian loved the outdoors, especially fishing and hunting, but baseball was his passion. He was an avid San Francisco Giants fan and embraced every Giants’ season, win or lose.
The heart of Brian’s life was his children. His love for Riley, Taylor and Jacob was boundless. He was a “hands-on dad” who loved experiencing every moment of their precious lives.
The family would like to acknowledge the kindness of Joe Pitzer and Melinda Dutton of ReMax, Joseph Scott, John Hogg and the first responders, especially Annie Pillers, Whitman County Coroner.
A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at Banyans Pavilion at Palouse Ridge Golf Course, Pullman.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Jefferson Elementary Parent Teacher Association to create “Brian’s Closet” to support children at Jefferson in need of winter outerwear.
Contributions can be mailed to the PTA at 1150 NW Bryant, Pullman, WA 99163. Please make checks out to Jefferson PTA and include Brian’s Closet on the memo line. Donations can also be made online at www.gofundme.com/Brians-Closet.
If someone you know is struggling emotionally or needs support, call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at any time for help: 1-800-273-TALK (8255).
To learn more about Bipolar Disorder, visit www.nimh.nih.gov/health/topics/bipolar-disorder/index.shtml. Inurnment will be at Holyrood Cemetery, Shoreline, Wash.