Brian Lee Smith, 54, of Colton, passed away Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, from injuries suffered in an agricultural accident outside of Colton.
Brian was born Dec. 25, 1965, in Moscow to Robert and Peggy (Kuntz) Smith. He grew up and attended school in Colton and following graduation from Colton High began his career in farming. Brian went to work for Murai-Wolf Farms where he spent more than 28 years working in all aspects of the operation.
Brian was a conscientious, positive person who never said no to whatever the job. If he was asked for 10 he did 15 and always bought tools and hardware on his own account to accomplish the project. He farmed, served as mechanic and always completed the task no matter how many hours it took. Brian knew the location of every tool and piece of equipment, even the coffee cup I misplaced. He knew every inch of the farm ground and made the land his life.
Brian was a loving son, brother and uncle. He was dedicated to his parents, making sure all their needs were met. Brian was an all-around good guy who enjoyed the friendship of many. He was an avid video gamer and a kid at heart.
He is survived by his parents Robert and Peggy of Colton; his brother Tim (Shannon) Smith of Spokane; his niece Hope Smith and his nephew Noah Smith. Brian was preceded in death by his grandparents.
Visitation for family and friends will be held from 4-7 p.m. Thursday at Kimball Funeral Home in Pullman. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at St. Gall Catholic Cemetery in Colton. Social distancing and standard protocols are suggested.
