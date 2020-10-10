We are heartbroken to share that Britta M. Hanisch, 79, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at Bishop Place in Pullman.
Britt was born Jan. 10, 1941, to Eric and Ora “Sis” Lyon, of St. Maries. After high school, she moved to Spokane, and attended Kinman Business School.
In 1960, she married William “Bill” Storms, a U.S. Air Force man based at Malmstrom in Great Falls, Mont. They were married for one year when Bill passed away in a car accident. They had a daughter, Kristine “Krissy.”
In 1964, she married Ron Hanisch, a sheriff’s deputy for Benewah County, in Coeur d’Alene. They moved to Moscow, where he continued in law enforcement and retired as a U.S. marshall. They were married for 41 years before Ron passed.
Britt retired from the University of Idaho Bookstore after a number of years. She was always kind and had a great smile. She loved spending time with family and friends.
In 2012, Britt sold the family home on D Street. She loved her Swedish heritage and she purchased what she regarded as her red Swedish house and decorated it with a Scandinavian flare. Christmas was always filled with Swedish meatballs, pepperkakor cookies and rosettes.
Britt is preceded in death by her parents, Eric and Ora Lyon, and son Ronald. She is survived by her two daughters, Kristine Storms Hanisch, of Washington, D.C., and Sonja Hanisch, of Moscow. She is also survived by sisters Ingrid Beal (Jim), of St. Maries, and Linda Russell, of Post Falls, Idaho; and a brother, Eric Ragnar Lyon (Kathy), of Hayden, Idaho, and numerous nieces and nephews.
There will be no service at this time. A celebration of life will be held in the spring. Please make a donation to your preferred charity in Britt’s name, if you wish. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman has been entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to www.kimballfh.com.