Bruce E. Bogar, of Deary, died Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, near Clarkia. He was 63.
Bruce was born June 3, 1956, in Moscow to Claude and Maxine Harris Bogar. He grew up and attended school at Bovill and Deary, graduating from high school at Deary. Bruce joined the National Guard and was active for the next 12 years.
He worked at Simplot Clay Mill at Bovill and Idaho Bean and Elevator in Troy, as well as having a bulk mail route for several years. Bruce worked at the University of Idaho as a groundskeeper from the early 1980s until his retirement in 1995.
He enjoyed fishing, music, dancing and telling jokes. The Zion Lutheran Church in Deary became a very important part of his life the past few years.
Bruce and Malissa Proctor were married Sept. 16, 1990, in Coeur d’Alene. She survives at their Deary home. Also surviving are his brothers, Ray Bogar, of Lewiston, and Roy Bogar, of Troy, and his sister Toni Spears, of Lewiston. Bruce was preceded in death by his parents.
A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday at Zion Lutheran Church in Deary. Inurnment with military honors will be at Pinecrest Cemetery. A luncheon and time of remembrance will follow at the Deary Community Center.
The family suggests memorials be made to the Deary Fire and Ambulance Fund or to Zion Lutheran Church.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow, and online condolences may be sent to www.shortsfuneralchapel.com.