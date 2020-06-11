Surrounded by family who lovingly called him Dad, Daddy, Pa, Papa, Papa Blazzard, Great Papa and “Papa with a robot arm,” Bruce Hopwood Blazzard, of Potlatch, passed away peacefully and pain-free early Monday morning, June 8, 2020, at age 78.
“BHB” was born to Anna Mae Richards and James Hopwood Blazzard, Aug. 19, 1941, in Coalville, Utah. He spent his youth with five siblings in Kamas, Utah, cutting trees, driving log trucks and producing lumber with Blazzard Lumber Company. He graduated valedictorian from South Summit High School in 1959. Bruce was an engineer from the beginning, building contraptions like a chain saw-powered double bicycle, taking friends for rides around town.
Bruce married Carol Ann Gobble, Aug. 14, 1963, who he met in Indianapolis, Ind., at the Salt Lake City Latter-day Saints Temple. He graduated from the University of Utah in 1968 with a degree in chemical engineering and moved to Lewiston with his family. Bruce spent 34 years as a process engineer and then paper machine superintendent for Potlatch in Lewiston, retiring in 1992. He spent the remainder of his career traveling the world as a consulting engineer for paper machine builds and startups. At 60, he built a 40 foot one-man portable sawmill from spare parts of an old combine and carriage sawmill. In 2008, Bruce lost his left hand in a farming accident, but persisted single-handedly to improvise various machines such as a new arm extension for operating his John Deere tractor.
Bruce served dutifully throughout his life in many capacities for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. His greatest call was that of a missionary, which began in the Great Lakes Area Mission from 1960 to 1963, and this effort continued throughout his life. He frequently took opportunities to share his love and testimony of Jesus Christ, and was a friend and helping hand to neighbors and family in any time of need.
Bruce is survived by his wife of nearly 57 years, Carol, of Potlatch; six children, Lisa Annette Killian (Gordon) of Ritzville, Wash., Garth Hopwood Blazzard (Stacey) of Boise, Jason Bruce Blazzard (Christine) of Payson, Utah, Deedra Hastings (Dennis) of Lewiston, Jacob Ian Blazzard (Deborah) of Troy and Tasha Hussman (William) of Boise. He is also survived by 29 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren, with two great-grandchildren on the way.
Each descendant had a connection with him due to his great ability to listen and take interest in their pursuits. His parents, brother James Richards Blazzard, and youngest grandson Benjamin Bruce Hussman preceded him in death.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home, 920 21st Ave., Lewiston. Graveside services will follow at approximately 12:30 p.m. at Lewis-Clark Memorial Gardens, 3521 Seventh St., Lewiston.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at vassar-rawls.com/obituaries.